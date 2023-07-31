Carol Ross of Montrose, died of natural causes on July 29 after a year of declining health. She was born in Pensacola, Fla., in 1941, married Ray Ross in Pensacola in 1964, and in their 14th major relocation, moved to Montrose in 2003.
She graduated from Pensacola High School, and graduated from Southwestern Jr. College in Chula Vista, CA. She had a wonder-filled career as a homemaker, Cub Scout den mother, 19 years as a Navy wife, and was a “Soccer Mom” to a dozen teens who loved congregating in her warm, welcoming home.
Carol didn’t care to fly in small aircraft with Ray, but she did enjoy “yachting” in their own or rented boats. She loved playing bridge, reading books, flower gardening, and visiting with her many friends across the country.
Retirement in Montrose proved to be the most beautiful chapter in Ray’s and Carol’s lives. They were close to their two boys and seven grandkids, and they were free to laugh and play with no constraints on their schedule.
Their travels spanned 17 countries on four continents and 46 of our 50 beautiful states. Truly their golden years together were blessed.
She is survived by her husband, Ray, son, Charles (Tina) in Fruita, Colo., son, David (Lori) in Carlisle, KY, grandchildren: Sierra, Keenan, Levi, Micah, Ryan, Thoran and Alex, sisters: Gail Haynes Roberts (Roy) in Milton, Fla., and Judi Haynes Vlasak in St. Clair Shores, Mich.
Cremation and burial are to be private, and a memorial service has not been scheduled.
