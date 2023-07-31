Carol Ross of Montrose, died of natural causes on July 29 after a year of declining health. She was born in Pensacola, Fla., in 1941, married Ray Ross in Pensacola in 1964, and in their 14th major relocation, moved to Montrose in 2003. 

She graduated from Pensacola High School, and graduated from Southwestern Jr. College in Chula Vista, CA. She had a wonder-filled career as a homemaker, Cub Scout den mother, 19 years as a Navy wife, and was a “Soccer Mom” to a dozen teens who loved congregating in her warm, welcoming home. 

To plant a tree in memory of Carol Ross as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?