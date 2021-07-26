Carol Sanburg
Carol Sanburg passed away July 22, 2021 after a long battle with Alzheimers. Carol was born June 17, 1933 to Carl and Florence Scheibler in Montrose Colorado.
She was preceded in death by her husband Carroll (Scrub) Sanburg, parents Carl and Florence Scheibler, siblings June Rose, Evelyn Woods, Richard Scheibler and grandson Beau O’neill. She is survived by children Mike Sanburg (Annette) of Durango, Colorado, Jim Sanburg (Nancy) of Loveland, Colorado and Leanna Jaworsky of Hesperus, Colorado, sisters Shirley Sanburg and Lorene Huser, five grandchildren and six great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in her memory either on line at ALZ.ORG or by phone, 800-272-3900. Cremation has taken place and a private memorial will be held at a later date. HAPPY TRAILS.
