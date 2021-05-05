Carol Sue (Garren) Rumbaugh
September 28, 1936 — April 28, 2021
Carol Sue (Garren) Rumbaugh died at Valley Manor Care Center with family at her side on April 28, 2021 at 9:30 a.m.
Carol was born Sept. 28, 1936 to William and Katherine (Lukanik) Garren in the Bronx borough in New York, New York. Carol, from a very early age, had a special affinity for animals, especially horses. Carol was raised in Manhattan until 11 years old when her family moved to California. It was in Concord, California that Carol graduated from Mt. Diablo High School with the class of 1955. Carol was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John in 2014; and her brother Richard Garren of Gardnerville, Nevada in 2016.
Shortly after graduation, Carol went to work at Aetna Life and Casualty in San Francisco, California. While in San Francisco she met and married her best friend, Navy sailor sweetheart, and cowboy, John Rumbaugh of Montrose on February 16, 1957. They spent 57 years together, both building and having a wonderful life.
Born of this marriage were two sons, Mike and Mark Rumbaugh. In 1965, Once John was out of the Navy and his reserve time was over, John and Carol moved their family to John’s hometown of Montrose.
Carol worked at many occupations — onion topper, school cook, candy wrapper at Russel Stover, a cook for Columbine outfitters and guide service, bank teller at Montrose National Bank and Timberline Bank and sales lady at Conrad’s, Dunlap’s, Beall’s and Merle Norman cosmetics. She also owned and operated the Kiddie Korral and the Diet Center in Montrose. Carol, alongside John raised, hogs, sheep and cattle.
Carol thoroughly loved cooking, canning, camping, fishing, her horses, her cattle, her sheep and her mountains. She relished horseback riding into the high country. Carol always enjoyed fair time in Montrose and helped assemble the Oak Grove booth. Carol also adored watching local school sports and cheered on her Denver Broncos at every opportunity. Carol and John both made it a habit to see horse racing as well. Carol was a member of the Montrose Cattlewomen’s Association. She touched many people’s lives and made friends easily, with her ability to make you feel special.
Survivors include her two sons, Mike and Mary (Fullerton) Rumbaugh, Mark and Martha (Christie) Rumbaugh; five grandchildren, JD Rumbaugh, Josh Rumbaugh, Amanda Harris, Brian Rumbaugh and Chance Davidson; six great grandchildren, Krelei, Tripp, Harmony, Jaxson, Cambri, and Aria, all of Montrose; her brother Gary and Linda (Stone) Garren of Montrose; her two sister-in- laws, Ann Williams of Salt Lake City and Sandy Garren of Gardnerville, Nevada; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life for Carol’s family and friends is scheduled for June 27 at Antler Ridge on Kinikin Road at 2 p.m.
