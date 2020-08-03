Carole Deonn Mock
July 28, 1940 - July 16, 2020
Former Montrose resident Carole Deonn Mock passed away in Lafayette, Colorado on July 16, 2020, 12 days short of her 80th birthday, after being hospitalized for a bilateral thalamic stroke. Carole was born July 28, 1940, in Norwood, Colorado to Daniel C. Simoens and Orel (Maupin) Simoens.
Carole graduated from Montrose High School in 1959. She met Robert Eli Mock, who had recently completed service in the Army, while she was a senior in high school. After graduation, Carole and Robert were married on June 1, 1959. To this union a daughter, Jacqueline Irene, and a son, Robert Daniel, were born. Carole and Robert's marriage eventually ended in divorce.
While raising her family in Montrose, Carole was employed by Hartman and later as a secretary at Colorado Ute Electric. After her children graduated from high school, Carole made the decision to go to college and earn a Bachelor of Science Degree in Occupational Therapy. She moved to Fort Collins and enrolled as a freshman at CSU. She received her degree in the Spring of 1989. Carole eventually settled in Lafayette where she made her home in a caring community on Simpson Street until her death.
She enjoyed metaphysical philosophy, painting, knitting, and crafting. She created many beautiful pieces that were displayed and sold in local outlets. Carole was part of the Lafayette Art Association, and spent a lot of time with the Circle of Care, attending concerts and films.
Carole was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by a sister, Joyce Hartman (Tom), a brother, Gordon Simoens (Bonnie), her daughter Jacqueline Glazier (Sean), and son Robert Mock; three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are being handled by Heritage Funeral Home in Lafayette, Colorado. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
