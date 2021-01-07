Obituary: Carole Webber Goodnight

Carole Webber Goodnight

January 18, 1937 — January 2, 2021

Carole Webber Goodnight was born in Buffalo, New York, to William H. Webber and Ethel I. Deal Webber on Jan. 18, 1937, as the only daughter with three brothers.

She married Hulen V. Goodnight in 1975 in Prescott, Arizona, where she worked as a secretary. Hulen served with the military in WWII and Korea and was on the Bataan Death March. They moved to Montrose in 1978 and lived here until their deaths.

Carole loved all of nature — God’s country, and especially enjoyed bird watching and rock collecting. She also enjoyed reading about nature and history; and watching baseball and football on TV. She was a member of the Black Canyon Audubon Society. She was also a member of First Presbyterian Church of Montrose until her death.

Carole was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and her three brothers, Bill, Bob, and Arthur (Rick), from Colorado, Arizona, and Washington. Surviving her are seven nieces and nephews.

Carole will be buried alongside her parents and husband at Valley Lawn Cemetery in Montrose. A graveside memorial will be held at a later date.

To plant a tree in memory of Carole Goodnight as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments