OBITUARY: Caroline 'Carol' Duran

Caroline ‘Carol’ Duran
It is with great sadness to say Caroline “Carol” Maria Elena (Rivera) Duran, 84, went home to be with the Lord on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, 2021.
She was born on Sept. 25, 1937 in Center, Colorado, to Henry and Maria Lucy (Trujillo) Rivera. The Rivera family moved from Center to their farm in Olathe in 1951 where many of the Riveras still reside. Carol attended Olathe High School, moving to Montrose for a job in 1956.
In 1957 Carol met the love of her life, Narciso Rosendo Duran while he was on leave from Korea in1957. It was love at first sight for Narciso when he laid eyes on his beautiful Catalina. The next day after meeting her he took her on a date and by the end of the date, he told her “I’m going to marry you.”;They were married Feb. 11,1958, and had two children, Don and Rose, while they lived in Montrose. In 1961 they moved to Denver for better job opportunities; in 1964 Carol had another child, a little girl “baby” Tina.
In 1974 the Duran family moved to California where Carol worked at Teledyne. She loved the weather and the beach, she liked taking her girls shopping, going on picnics and out to dinner and dances. After five years in California, Narciso was transferred back to Aurora, Colorado, where he bought Carol her dream home. They retired in 1995 to the Rivera Family Farm in Olathe.
She and her beloved Narciso were inseparable. Through the years, they enjoyed each other’s company; they took care of each other; they loved fishing and camping.
Carol loved her family, and as the matriarch she had so much family history in her head back to her great-grandparents’ history as Indians, she loved sharing the family stories. She had a great love for music. In her younger days she was quite the dancer; in her later days she loved watching Telemundo, General Hospital and the Broncos, but her biggest joy was watching her great-grandkids dance, giving them moon pies and candy. We will miss her dearly. She was the strength and heart of our family.
Carol is preceded in death by her parents Henry and Maria Lucy Rivera; her sister Gloria Maria and brothers Manuel, and Danny Rivera, and her husband Narciso Rosendo Duran.
Carol is survived by her three children: Don Duran, Rose Valdez and Tina Clay; brothers Joe and Christ Rivera. She had nine grandchildren: Michael and Thomas Duran, Eliza Velardez, Gregory Velardez Jr., Robert Velardez, Vanessa Velardez, Anthony Clay, Ariel Harrison, Cienna Harrison. She also had 17 great-grandchildren: Hayden, Zoey, Eli and Ezra Duran; Andrew and Gregory Carranza; Gregory III and Alaina Velardez; Robert Jr, Ricky and Romelo Velardez; lil Vanessa and lil Franki Montoya; Anthony Clay Jr., Shai and Leira Boone; Alan Estrada Jr.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Aurora Calvary Church at noon March 5 Colorado time (11 a.m. California time). The service will be streamed live at: https://calvarychurchco.online.church
Flowers can be sent to Aurora Calvary Church: 18900 E. Hampden, Aurora CO 80013.