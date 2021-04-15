Carolyn Lee (Junghaene) Casedy
Carolyn Lee (Junghaene) Casedy, 85, of Montrose, passed away on Wednesday, April 7, after courageously battling lung cancer.
Carolyn was born June 2, 1935 in Denver, Colorado, the daughter of Walter and Evelyn Junghaene. She married Glenn Dean Casedy in Denver, Colorado, on Nov. 13, 1954. Glenn passed away Aug. 6, 2006.
Carolyn is survived by sons, Gregory A Casedy (Suzanne); Jeffrey B. Casedy (Karen); daughter, Glenda J. Davis; grandchildren Justin, Cameron, Jordan, Faith, Nykolys, McKenzie, Evan and Cody; great grandchildren, Gaebryel, Carson, Embyr, Tucker and Owen.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, four children, and three brothers.
Carolyn’s passions in life were her family, quilting and the Denver Broncos. She was a longtime member of Friendship Quilters of Western Colorado and served for many years on the Black Canyon Quilt Show board.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hope West, Black Canyon Quilt Show or San Juan Cancer Center.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements; 970-249-2121.
