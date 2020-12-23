OBITUARY: Carolyn ‘Sue’ Dix, April 10, 1946 – December 19, 2020

Carolyn ‘Sue’ Dix
April 10, 1946 – December 19, 2020
Carolyn “Sue” Dix, 74, from Montrose, Colorado, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, after having suffered an unexpected stroke. She was born on April 10, 1946 in Hotchkiss, Colorado, to Jack and Charlotte Charlton and had one older brother, Jack. Sue married her high school sweetheart, Bobby Dix, on June 4, 1966, and they lived in Gunnison while Bob got his teaching degree. In 1968, they moved to Montrose where they had two children, Shelly and Greg, and Bob started teaching at Columbine Junior High. When the kids were young, almost every weekend you would find the Dixes camping and fishing and enjoying the outdoors. In 1976, Bob and Sue bought Raleigh’s Paint and Wallpaper Store where together they worked side-by-side for 41 years until they retired three years ago.
Sue was a devoted wife and mom who always put her family first. She loved nothing more than spending time with them around the dinner table sharing a meal, telling stories (lots!) and was ready to play cards or board games with anyone willing. Sue never met a stranger and surrounded herself with wonderful, lifelong friends who made her life so rich and full. She loved spending time with her husband and best friend Bob, four-wheeling, going for drives, taking walks, sitting on the back patio, and she didn’t mind fishing as long as “they were biting.” She and Bob did everything together and you would rarely see one without the other. From their teenage years until the day she passed, the two were inseparable.
In recent years, Sue took her “card-shark” ways to the pickleball court where she found an unbelievable love and passion for the game. She enjoyed spending time with new and old friends and always tried to talk them into “just one more game.” She loved to read, do crossword puzzles and give away Bob’s home-grown garden vegetables to neighbors and friends. She had a mind like a steel trap and could remember even the minutest dates and details of years past. Did we mention she loved to tell stories? It didn’t matter if you had heard the same story ten times or a hundred times before — she loved telling it to you again. There was never just a five-minute conversation with Sue. She loved to talk, and she loved to share. Sue and daughter Shelly spoke by phone almost daily and most days it was multiple times a day. She also loved and doted on her grandkids, Courtney and Braden, they were her pride and joy. She never missed an opportunity to tell you about them and brag on their latest accomplishments.
Sue is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Bob; her daughter and son-in-law, Shelly and David Brown of Richmond, Texas; her son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren, Greg ,Vicky,
Courtney and Braden Dix of Fort Collins; her brother, Jack Charlton and his wife Helene of Montrose; and numerous nieces and nephews. Sue was preceded in death by her father, Jack Charlton; and her mother and stepfather, Charlotte and Louis Fatur.
Celebration of life services will be held early summer when it is safe to gather again. The family appreciates all the outpouring of love and support since Sue’s passing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.