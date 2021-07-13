Carolyn Watts Wilson
Carolyn Watts Wilson passed away peacefully Saturday, July 10, 2021, at her home in Montrose, Colorado at the age of 83 after a nine-month battle with pancreatic cancer. Carolyn was born on Aug. 28, 1937, in Harrisville, West Virginia.
Carolyn grew up in Park Ridge, Illinois and graduated from MacMurray College in Jacksonville, Illinois in 1959 with a degree in home economics. Following college, she was a buyer in the fashion industry for various department stores in Chicago and Denver. On April 27, 1963, she married the love of her life, Bob Wilson in a lifelong relationship they dubbed, “It’s a deal!” They were married 53 years before Bob passed away in 2016.
After being a stay-at-home mom for many years, Carolyn returned to work in the mid 1980s at Smoky Hill High School in Aurora, Colorado, working first in the Career College Center and then in the Pupil Services department. Her more than 20-year career at Smoky Hill was the highlight of her mid-life. She adored her many colleagues and helping kids was one of her true passions.
Carolyn was a wonderful loving and caring mother, grandmother, wife, and friend, as well as an adored aunt and cousin. She was always bringing people together with her fun, kindness, and laughter. She will be missed dearly. Carolyn is survived by her daughter Laura Crittendon and her two children Ashley and Colten of Gunnison, Colorado; her son Keith Wilson, wife Jennifer and their son Clive of Santa Cruz, California; and sister Anita Gass of Naperville, Illinois.
A celebration of life will be held in early August at Cobble Creek Golf Club. Crippin Funeral Home & Crematory in Montrose is assisting the family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.