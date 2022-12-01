OBITUARY: Carrie Allison-Folga; April 2, 1982 - November 12, 2022

Carrie Allison-Folga
April 2, 1982 — November 12, 2022
To plant a tree in memory of Carrie Allison-Folga; as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Carrie Allison-Folga
April 2, 1982 — November 12, 2022
On the morning of Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, Carrie Allison-Folga passed away unexpectedly at the young age of 40. Carrie was a beloved wife to her husband, Kevin, and a wonderful mother to her son Dominic. She is also survived by her mother, Lee Allison, Dominic Jr. Mattivi, and her brother Andrew Jones. Carrie was born in southern California and lived in San Clemente with Lee, Kenny, and Andy. They all loved the beach before moving to Ridgway Colorado.
She was the heart of the family, our caretaker, and a peacemaker. Many knew Carrie from Pannys Restaurant in Ridgway, Colorado, where she greeted you with her warm, welcoming smile and ice cream on the back porch and always showed her love, support, and kindness to everyone who walked in.
Carrie’s greatest joys were being a wife, daughter, sister, and cousin, but her purest gift and calling in life was being a mother. Her connection with her son Dominic was instantly captured on their first embrace. His arrival into her life was quick but eternal. She gave everything in motherhood, never lacking grace, kindness, compassion, and unconditional love. Dominic was her world and her never-ending joy. They came as a package, and she was his guide. Carrie ensured that he would grow up knowing everything about his family, how to love animals, and especially how to laugh. She ensured he spent as much time as possible around his grandmothers, grandfathers, aunts, uncles, cousins, and grandfather Dominic, his best buddy. She helped him develop his wit, spunk, curiosity, tender heart, enthusiasm for learning, and zest for life.
Carrie embarked on multiple adventures with Kevin and Dominic, visiting places like Hawaii, Denver, France, California, Mickey Mouse and Disneyland, Arizona, Minnesota, and various mini adventures throughout Colorado.
Carrie’s world revolved around caring for and loving her family to the fullest. Her bright light will always be missed, and the world is dimmer without her. She was a special part of our family and a special part of our community. Although Carrie is no longer with us in this world, we know she will continue to watch over us and guide us along the way.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at Grace Community Church, 16731 Woodgate Road in Montrose. Flowers are welcome; the family also asks for any donations to go to the Dominic Charles Trust Fund, in memory of Carrie Allison-Folga. Donations may be made at the service or online at http://everloved.com/life-of/carrie-allison-folga/.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.