OBITUARY: Carrie Leigh (Ray) Greer; February 15, 1960 - April 11, 2022

Carrie Leigh (Ray) Greer, 62, of Montrose, Colorado, and Shirley, Arkansas, passed away Monday, April 11, 2022, peacefully in her sleep. She was born on Feb. 15, 1960, in Willits, California, to Kenneth Rex and Betty Lou (Southwick) Ray.
She was a graduate of Ricks College, Idaho and BYU, Utah. Carrie worked as a legal secretary for most of her career, and actively assisted in her husband’s ventures. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she is remembered best as a fun and loving primary teacher.
Carrie’s friendship, her laugh, her smile, and her forever giving nature will be deeply missed. She loved her husband, her dogs and her books more than anything in this world. Carrie forever followed the promptings of the Holy Ghost to help those in need. She married, and was sealed for time and all eternity, to her true love Sean C. Greer on Feb. 10, 1996 in Bountiful, Utah.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her foster brother Greg. Survivors include her husband Sean C. Greer; her brother and sister-in-law, D. Gary and Patty Ray of Ouray, Colorado; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews plus her two pup-dogs.
There will be a viewing at 1 p.m. (Central Standard Time) and services at 2 p.m. CST on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in Quitman, Arkansas. Interment will be at the Huie Cemetery in Clinton, Arkansas.
To plant a tree in memory of Carrie Greer
