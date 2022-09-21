OBITUARY: Catherine Louise 'Kitty' Geesing

Catherine Louise ‘Kitty’ Geesing

Catherine Louise “Kitty” Geesing of Montrose died peacefully at Valley Manor Care Center on Sept. 16, 2022; she was 84.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?