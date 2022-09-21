OBITUARY: Catherine Louise 'Kitty' Geesing

Catherine Louise ‘Kitty’ Geesing
Catherine Louise “Kitty” Geesing of Montrose died peacefully at Valley Manor Care Center on Sept. 16, 2022; she was 84.
Kitty was born July 28, 1938, in Montrose to Bernard and Lucile (Morris) Tripler. She spent her childhood in Montrose and Grand Junction, Colorado, graduating from Grand Junction High School with the class of 1956.
Kitty met the love of her life, John Geesing when he was playing for the Grand Junction Eagles semi-pro baseball team. They were married Jan. 26, 1957, eventually settling in Delta where they raised their family of four beloved children. After living in Delta for over 30 years, they moved to Basalt, Colorado, in 1990, then returned to Delta in 1999 before making their home in Montrose, where they could be close to their children and many of their grandchildren.
Kitty spent her life loving and caring for others, with a special place in her heart for babies, and children of all ages. She taught kindergarten for several years at the school she opened in the early 60’s, located next to their family home in the “little log cabin.” She later spent many years working for Garnet Mesa Elementary as a teacher’s assistant, then school secretary. The highlight of her days was being able to spend time with the kids, assisting them in whatever they needed, from a band-aid to a hug, and everything in between.
Kitty was a long-time member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Delta. She volunteered at Salvation Army in Delta and Christ’s Kitchen in Montrose after her retirement. Always ready with an open heart and helping hands, she was willing to help wherever she could.
Some of her favorite past-times were spending time with family and friends, golfing, cheering for the Denver Broncos and Colorado Rockies, and anything outdoors – camping, fishing, boating, riding ATVs, traveling and sight-seeing. Most of all, she loved watching her kids in all their sporting events and activities through the years; and later her grandkids and great grandkids. She was a regular at all their activities, and in later years came to be known to many as “Grandma Kitty.”
Kitty’s priority was always her family, who she devoted her life to without reserve. Her “never give up” positive attitude – friendly smile — fun loving sense of humor — and her kind, generous spirit will never be forgotten.
Surviving family members include daughter and son-in-law Tammy and Mike Henderson, son Randy Geesing, son and daughter-in-law Craig & Janet Geesing, and son-in-law Chuck Madison, all of Montrose. She is also survived by brother John Tripler of Grand Junction, as well as eleven grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren. Kitty was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, John Geesing, beloved daughter Kimberly Madison, parents Bernard and Lucile Tripler, brother Bernard “Shorty” Tripler, and niece Heather Tripler.
The vigil and celebration of Kitty’s life will be held at Crippin Funeral Home on Monday,
Sept. 26, at 6:30 p.m. The funeral mass will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, followed by the burial at Grand View Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made In Memory of Kitty Geesing to The Dolphin House Child Advocacy Center, 735 S. First Street, Montrose, CO 81401.