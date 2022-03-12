OBITUARY: Cecelia 'Sally' Garrett

Cecelia “Sally” Garrett, age 84, passed away late on March 1, 2022, at Heidi’s Chateau in Montrose, Colorado, where she resided for six years.
She was born May 24, 1937 in McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania. In 1958, she married Richard (Dick) Clark and moved to San Diego, California. They had three daughters before divorcing. In 1973, she married the love of her life, Gary Garrett, in Morongo Valley, California, and moved to Ridgway, Colorado in 1976. Sally relocated to California in the mid-80s and after retiring early it was back to Montrose, Colorado, again in 1999.
Sally treasured her children: Sheri (Byron) Campbell; Lynda (Larry) Vincent; Janet Clark; and grandchildren: Justin Brown; Carlie Sims; and Jack Schwartz. She was predeceased by her loving daughter, Lynda. Other surviving family members include sister Carol (Ken) Schuller, brother Carl (Kathy Shaffer) Posch, nieces and nephews.
Sally led an amazing life pursuing adventures and relocating to stay near her children as she cherished time with them. Her career highlights included a brief modeling career, a legal assistant at Howard Hughes Aircraft, and as a successful realtor in Ridgway/Montrose.
We are grateful to have so many loving memories and funny stories all attributed to her incredible sense of humor, culinary talents, kindness, and ever-helpful nature which gained her friends everywhere she went.
Sally’s departure from earth leaves a huge hole in the hearts of many. The family is thankful for the hard-working staff at Heidi’s and the employees of HopeWest Hospice.
