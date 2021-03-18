OBITUARY: Celeste Renee (Ratliff) Swanson; October 7, 1985 - March 10, 2021

Celeste Renee (Ratliff) Swanson
October 7, 1985 — March 10, 2021
Celeste (Ratliff) Swanson, age 35, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in Montrose, Colorado.
Celeste was gifted to this world by her loving parents, Glenn and Michelle (Shelby) Ratliff on Oct. 7, 1985 in Palm Springs, California.
She spent her early childhood years in Palm Springs. When she was 10, the Ratliff family moved to Montrose, Colorado, where she resided until her death. Celeste spent the remainder of her childhood years, attended schools, and graduated from Montrose High School in 2003.
When Celeste was 18, her mother, Shelby, passed away after her valiant battle with cancer. Celeste quickly assumed the role of mother figure to her four siblings, Trevor, Kara, Gabby and Jackie. Celeste’s life was forever changed by the love and support she gave to her father Glenn, and her siblings.
In 2011 Celeste met the love of her life, Jacob K. Swanson, and their love story began.
Jake and Celeste shared many interests and she proudly promoted Jake’s numerous talents working with wood and rock creations. They loved the outdoors, sports, fishing, their families, and most of all, their love for each other.
On Oct. 1, 2016, Jake and Celeste were married in Ridgway, Colorado, with their families, friends, and the Lord in attendance. It was a beautiful day in Celeste’s favorite time of the year. She was radiant and proud to be Mrs. Jacob Swanson.
Anyone who knew her could feel the love, compassion, and dedication she had for us all.
Celeste’s work ethic was impeccable. She was admired by her coworkers, her employers, and customers and clients.
Celeste wore many hats in the community as a waitress at various restaurants, and retail establishments (Smugglers, Red Barn Restaurant, NoonandNight Catering and Carry Out, Park Avenue True Value, and a technician for Montrose County Health and Human Services).
Celeste was and always will remain the brightest light this world has known, with the radiant smile we were always greeted with, as well as her contagious laugh. To know Celeste was to love Celeste and all that she brought to our hearts and souls. Her loving father, Glenn, stated her name meant “heaven” and she is heavenly.
Celeste’s love was felt by all but none more than her closest friends, her family, and her dedicated husband, Jacob.
We ask you all to live like Celeste, laugh like Celeste and love like Celeste.
Celeste is survived by her husband Jacob K. Swanson; her father Glenn E. Ratliff; brother Trevor (Gina) Ratliff; sisters, Kara Ratliff (Justin Harrington), all of Montrose; Gabby Ratliff, Tacoma, Washington; Jackie Ratliff (Joe Davis), Grand Junction, Colorado; brother-in-law Dylan Swanson of Butte, Montana; mother- and father-in-law Tom and Jenny Swanson, Montrose, Colorado; nephews and nieces Caleb, Calvin, and Ryan Ratliff, Makynna Ratliff, Laynie Parnell, and Kylie Swanson.
Jacob mourns the loss of his wife Celeste and their precious baby boy, Waylon Keith Swanson, who joined his mother in heaven.
“Celeste is the best in the West … she was put to the test and proved she was the best in the West … our Celeste!”
There will be a celebration of life for Celeste and Waylon at a date in the future.
Arrangements are being handled under the care of Crippin Funeral Home in Montrose.
