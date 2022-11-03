OBITUARY: Charleen Dian (Mills) Beard

Charleen Dian (Mills) Beard, went peacefully to the Lord on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in her home surrounded by her family. She was born on Jan. 20, 1933, to Violet (Mueller) and Ivan Mills in Los Angeles, California, and was raised in San Pedro, California.
Charleen married the love of her life, Colonel James L. Beard, a decorated Special Forces veteran, in October of 1954. She and Jim grew their family in San Pedro, with the birth of their first son, James Michael in December of 1955, and completed their family with the birth of their second son, David Jason in May of 1958. In 1979, Charleen and Jim moved to Monterey, California, where they opened and ran their military supply store for 18 years. She was a talented artist who enjoyed many mediums such as watercolor, acrylic and alcohol inks. She also enjoyed stitching, going on camping trips with her husband and their whippets in their motorhome, traveling abroad, hosting foreign families and spending time with her family and friends.
Charleen is survived by her son David (Janene) Beard of Montrose, Colorado; grandchildren Ashley (Christopher) Waite of Medina, Ohio, Jessica (Benjamin) Larson of Montrose, and Andrew (Jessica) Beard of Montrose; great-grandchildren Evan and Oliver Waite, Zachary Larson, Layla and Wyatt Beard, and many other loving family and friends.
Charleen is preceded in death by her parents Ivan and Violet Mills; husband James Louis Beard and son James Michael Beard.
Church services will be held at 4p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 at Trinity Reformed Presbyterian Church, 2705 Sunnyside Road, Montrose. A dinner reception will follow at the Ute Indian Museum, 17253 Chipeta Road, Montrose.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Montrose Animal Shelter, 3383 N. Townsend Ave., Montrose, CO 81401.
