OBITUARY: Charleen Dian (Mills) Beard

Charleen Dian (Mills) Beard, went peacefully to the Lord on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in her home surrounded by her family. She was born on Jan. 20, 1933, to Violet (Mueller) and Ivan Mills in Los Angeles, California, and was raised in San Pedro, California.

