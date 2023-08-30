OBITUARY: Charles Adam Burch

Charles Adam Burch passed, unexpectedly, on Aug. 24, 2023 at the age of 52.
Charlie was born in 1971 and raised on a ranch west of Olathe. He attended the Olathe schools and graduated high school in 1989. From early childhood he enjoyed taking things apart to see what made them work. This interest afforded him a lifetime of eclectic career moves involving machinery of all makes and sizes.
He was naturally a good hand with horses and cattle. His artistic side shone through his carpentry. Refurbishing older homes, or new construction, his work was beautifully done. Charlie was energetic and willing to work. His quick wit and humor made him fun to work with and afforded him lasting friendships where ever he went.
Surviving are five children: Kyle, Christapher and Devin McCaw, Trevor Franks and Carly Lee, also his beloved grandchildren and step children. Also surviving are his father, Ron Burch, sister, Loretta Vickers and brothers, Ivan Burch and Michael Burch and their families. As well as numerous friends and family members. He is predeceased by his grandparents, Leonard and Helen Burch; mother, Jackie White; and brother, Allen Burch.
A celebration of life will be held on Sept. 5, at the Pea Green Community Hall at Banner Road and Highway 348, west of Olathe. We’ll gather at 1 p.m. with a meal at 2 p.m.
Condolences may be mailed in care of: Crippin Funeral Home at 802 E. Main, Montrose 81401.
To plant a tree in memory of Charles Burch as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
