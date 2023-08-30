OBITUARY: Charles Adam Burch

Charles Adam Burch passed, unexpectedly, on Aug. 24, 2023 at the age of 52.

Charlie was born in 1971 and raised on a ranch west of Olathe. He attended the Olathe schools and graduated high school in 1989. From early childhood he enjoyed taking things apart to see what made them work. This interest afforded him a lifetime of eclectic career moves involving machinery of all makes and sizes.

