OBITUARY: Charles 'Chuck' Peterson

Charles “Chuck” Monroe Peterson, 80 years old, of Montrose, Colorado, passed into the arms of Jesus on Saturday, March 25, 2023 .

Chuck was born on January 22, 1943, to Patricia (Dawson) and Charles Peterson. His defining character strengths were his strong work ethic and his faith. He loved playing cards and walking his dog. He was best known for his playfulness, and quick wit. When it was cold out, his famous catch phrase was, “it was slicker than bear snot on a doorknob.” Where Chuck was, there was laughter. He kept you on your toes, with a smile on your face.

To plant a tree in memory of Charles Peterson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

