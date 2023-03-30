OBITUARY: Charles 'Chuck' Peterson

Charles “Chuck” Monroe Peterson, 80 years old, of Montrose, Colorado, passed into the arms of Jesus on Saturday, March 25, 2023 .
Chuck was born on January 22, 1943, to Patricia (Dawson) and Charles Peterson. His defining character strengths were his strong work ethic and his faith. He loved playing cards and walking his dog. He was best known for his playfulness, and quick wit. When it was cold out, his famous catch phrase was, “it was slicker than bear snot on a doorknob.” Where Chuck was, there was laughter. He kept you on your toes, with a smile on your face.
To know Chuck was to know a man who had a servant's heart, who was fully attentive to those around him. He was a “jack of all trades” having spent time in the Air Force, then as a police officer, and eventually ending his professional career as a painting contractor.
In the mid-seventies, Chuck met Pam in California, and it was love at first sight. They moved to Colorado shortly afterwards and spent a number of years working with family. They lived with the knowledge that Chuck’s grown children and their daughter Julia were gifts from God. After 21 years of marriage Pam passed into glory after a short battle with cancer. Chuck married Janice (Parks) in 2007, and they were married 11 years as he nursed her through her final moments of life after her battle with cancer. There is a great cloud of witnesses rejoicing together in heaven as Chuck has joined them.
Chuck was preceded in death by his mother Patricia Peterson and his father Charles Peterson; his wife Pamela Louise (Jones) Peterson, and second wife, Janice (Parks) Peterson. He is survived by his son Charles Peterson Jr.; his daughter Judy Fraijo and daughter Julia Peterson.
Services will be held at Covenant Christian Fellowship at 4 p.m. Saturday, April 1. To join this service remotely please contact Debbie Daniels for details.
To plant a tree in memory of Charles Peterson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone