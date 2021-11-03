OBITUARY: Charles 'Dave' McManus

Charles ‘Dave’ McManus
Olathe resident Charles D. “Dave” McManus passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at his home in Olathe, Colorado. He was 83.
Vigil followed by the rosary will be held at 6 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church in Montrose, Colorado. An Irish wake will be held at Mountain View Winery at 5859 5825 Road, Olathe, Colorado following the vigil and rosary. The funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church. A private family interment will follow at Grand View Cemetery in Montrose, Colorado. The vigil and funeral can be viewed via livestream at stmarymontrose.org.
Charles David McManus was born Oct. 5, 1938, to Mildred Katherine (Achatz) McManus and Charles Leroy McManus, in Del Norte, Colorado. He spent his childhood in the San Luis Valley and attended Hooper School. After high school, Dave continued his education at Colorado State University where he earned a bachelor’s degree and later a master’s degree in equine sciences.
On Aug. 8, 1964, Charles married the love of his life Mary (Kathy) Kathleen (Reagan) McManus in Denver, Colorado. The couple had six children, who owe their success and achievements to the loving upbringing of their exceptional parents. They lived in Gunnison from 1968 until 1983 when the family moved to Olathe, where they made their home for the next 37 years. The couple shared a loving marriage for 55 years before Kathy passed in February 2020.
Dave’s college days focused on his participation in the Colorado State University Rodeo Club before meeting his wife Kathy. He chose a career as a county agricultural agent serving the counties of Teller, Gunnison, Ouray, San Miguel, and Montrose counties over the course of his 40-year career. He was well known in the Montrose community for his steady leadership overseeing the Montrose County Fair, running the 4H and FFA livestock programs. His career of advising farmers and ranchers culminated with his election as the president of the National Association of County Agricultural Agents (NACAA) in 2001 before retiring in 2006. He was elected into the NACAA Hall of Fame in 2019. Dave was a devoted member of the Saint Mary’s Catholic Church where he participated in several church organizations.
His career in equine sciences was his passion. He served as Colorado State Fair Horse Show and National Western Stock Show Horse Show superintendent for more than two decades. His hobbies revolved around horses, animals, farming, and supporting Kathy’s many hobbies and adventures. He spent his retirement years focused on enjoying his family, especially his beloved grandchildren.
Dave is survived by his four sons, Brian McManus, Michael McManus, Kevin McManus, Daniel McManus; two daughters, Megan McManus and Erin McManus; a brother, John McManus. Dave is further survived by his 10 grandchildren: David, Maya, Devin, Daniel, Rowan, Victoria, Abigail, Reese, Cecelia, and Evelyn.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents and his loving wife.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Colorado 4-H Foundation through the CSU Foundation.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at: taylorfuneralservice.com.