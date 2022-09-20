OBITUARY: Charles Duane McMurdy

Charles Duane McMurdy passed away on Sept. 13, 2022, at the age of 82.

Charles was born Dec. 26, 1939, in Haigler, Nebraska, to Delia Velma Williams and Charles Clyde McMurdy. He was known as Duane to his family and friends. He grew up in western Nebraska and eastern Colorado where his family were farmers. In April 1962 Charles and his parents moved to a farm on East Mesa in Olathe.

