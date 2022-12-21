OBITUARY: Charles Gwin

Charles Gwin

Charles Ray “Chuck” Gwin of Montrose, Colorado, passed away on Dec. 18, 2022, just two days after his 85th birthday. He was in the comfort of his home and surrounded by family.

