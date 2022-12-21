OBITUARY: Charles Gwin

Charles Gwin
Charles Ray “Chuck” Gwin of Montrose, Colorado, passed away on Dec. 18, 2022, just two days after his 85th birthday. He was in the comfort of his home and surrounded by family.
Charles Ray “Chuck” Gwin of Montrose, Colorado, passed away on Dec. 18, 2022, just two days after his 85th birthday. He was in the comfort of his home and surrounded by family.
Chuck was born in Montrose Dec. 16, 1937, to Eugene and Betty Gwin. Chuck and his brother and sister were the fourth generation to live on the Gwin Ranch on Specie Mesa, near Telluride. Chuck’s great grandfather Nathan Gwin, known for his prize-winning Angora goats, homesteaded on Specie Mesa with his wife Eliza Gwin in the early part of the last century. Chuck’s grandparents Albert and Florence Gwin also homesteaded on Specie Mesa.
Growing up, Chuck spent the school year in Montrose but looked forward to every spring when the family would move their sheep to the ranch on Specie Mesa. Chuck enjoyed his duties herding sheep and loved being in the mountains.
Chuck met his wife of 62 years, Sandra Adams, when they were both still in high school. They married in Montrose on June 19, 1960. After graduating from Montrose High School, Chuck completed a BS degree in electrical engineering at Colorado State University. In the summer before his senior year, he interned with Western Colorado Power Company, where he began surveying new power lines through the mountains near Trout Lake, Silverton and Durango. This project continued after his graduation when he was hired by Western as a junior engineer.
Chuck enjoyed a prosperous career with Western Colorado Power and its parent company, Utah Power and Light. Chuck’s career took him from Durango, Colorado to Montrose and then to Castle Dale, Utah, and eventually Salt Lake City, Utah. He retired from UP&L as the Director of Operations and Engineering. Many of the customer service programs and engineering practices he put in place are still in use by the company today. His final project was to integrate the power distribution systems of UP&L with PacificCorp when the two companies merged. After retirement, Chuck and Sandra returned to their hometown of Montrose.
Chuck was a great father to his four children and a wonderful grandfather to his grandchildren. He was always excited to show them new things and work with them on projects, both as children and as adults. He always took an interest in what they were interested in and was always well-read on anything they enjoyed. Chuck’s grandmother told him at a very young age “learn something about everything.” This is something he took to heart. Chuck could talk with anyone about any subject and was a great conversationalist.
Self taught, Chuck was an amazing carpenter and builder. In his lifetime he flipped several houses and remodeled every home the family lived in. He built beautiful bookcases, cabinetry and furniture. Chuck also loved the outdoors and was a great fisherman, out-fishing his kids at every opportunity.
Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, Gene and Betty Gwin of Montrose; his brother Jim Gwin of Casper, Wyoming, and his son Eric Gwin of Montrose. Chuck is survived by his wife Sandra, son Mark Gwin (Liz) of Gering, Nebraska , son Gary Gwin (Alisa) of Cheyenne, Wyoming, daughter Kathy Erickson (Eric) of Montrose; and his sister Kay Collin (Ted) of Montrose; 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Dec. 30, at Grandview Cemetery in Montrose.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting Mr. Gwin’s family.
