OBITUARY: Charles Hecht

Charles Hecht
Charles Hecht, also known as Chuck, passed away Wednesday Jan. 13, 2021, at the age of 86. He was born on Dec. 30, 1934, to Alfonso and Pauline Hecht of Sioux Falls, Montana. After high school, he joined the United States Army and served in the Korean War.
Upon returning, Chuck married Eloris June Smith on July 20, 1963, in Delta, Colorado. They celebrated 34 years of marriage until June’s passing in 1997. Chuck and June lived in Yuma, Arizona, Greeley, Colorado, Julesburg, Colorado, Ogallala, Nebraska, and Montrose, Colorado before moving to Clifton, Colorado where they called home until time of death. Chuck enjoyed spending quality time with family, going fishing, taking walks around his neighborhood, and doing what he said he does best — nothing.
He was deeply loved and will be missed by all.
Surviving family members include daughter, Cheryl Hecht of Clifton, Colorado; son, Jerry Hecht of Colorado Springs, Colorado; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Chuck will be laid to rest at Grand Junction Memorial Gardens.
