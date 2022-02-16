Charles Jordan Amerman, 97, passed away Jan. 19, 2022, at his residence in Glendale, Arizona. He was born June 23, 1924 in Syracuse, New York to Henry and Ruth Amerman.
Jordan, as the family knew him, grew up in Skaneateles, New York. He graduated high school in 1941 and enlisted in the U.S. Army. He spent most of WWII as an instructor at a paratrooper school, obtaining the rank of 2nd lieutenant.
Jordan married Catherine Cora Osborne in Little Rock, Arkansas, on Sept. 29, 1946. They were married just one day short of their 70th wedding anniversary at her passing in 2016.
The family moved to Arizona in 1947. Jordan had a long career building power lines with Arizona Public Service Company, Colorado Ute Power & Light and in the oil fields of Alaska.
Jordan is survived by son Floyd Sherrod of Ponca City, Oklahoma; son Stephen Sherrod of Ankeny, Iowa; son Brian Amerman of Runaway Bay, Texas; daughter Nancy Morton of Glendale, Arizona, and son Jordan Amerman of Florida; also 12 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces.
Jordan was preceded in death by his wife Catherine and daughter Kitty Milner.
A funeral service will not be held.
Following cremation a private graveside memorial will be held at a later date in Little Rock, Arkansas.
