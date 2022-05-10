OBITUARY: Charlotte Kay Bradburn

Charlotte Kay Bradburn was a caring wife, Mother, Grandmother, and friend. She left this world on May 5 at the young age of 63. The battle with Alzheimer’s and dementia is finally over.
She was born to Ira and AnnaLee Flohr on July 18, 1958. After graduating from Ridgway Schools in 1976, she married the love of her life, Paul Bradburn, Feb. 4, 1977. They soon had two daughters, Melanie and Amanda.
Charlotte loved being outdoors in the mountains, at home taking care of the house, and being creative. She enjoyed being a waitress, and made many friends over the years because of it.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Virginia Flohr all of Ridgway, Colorado. Surviving in addition to her husband, Paul Bradburn, are her daughters, Melanie Bradburn, son Jayden Bradburn, and Amanda Ayer,hHusband Shane Ayer, and their daughter Heidi Stambaugh, all of Montrose, Colorado. Also, her two sisters Ramona Lucas, husband Ken of Grand Junction, Colorado, and Joyce Wheeler, husband Andy of Spring Hill, Florida.
She will truly be missed, but never forgotten!
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting Charlotte’s family.
To plant a tree in memory of Charlotte Bradburn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
