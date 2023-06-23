OBITUARY: Charlotte Miller; September 21, 1935 - May 31, 2023

Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend, Charlotte Ann Miller (née Busey) of Grand Junction, Colorado, joyfully entered the gates of Heaven on May 31, 2023, in Grand Junction, with family by her side.
Charlotte was born in Somerset, Colorado to Lester and Charlotte "Lottie" (née Carr) Busey on Sept. 21, 1935. Most of her childhood was spent in Somerset and Paonia attending school and sharing in outdoor activities such as fishing, camping and ice skating with her older brother, Keith.
After graduating from Paonia High School in 1953, she attended Colorado A & M (now Colorado State University), receiving a degree in Secretarial Training. While in college, she enrolled in art courses, and was involved in the school's theater and choir.
After graduation, she became employed by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation in Grand Junction. During that time, she met the love of her life, Glen Allen Miller, and they were married at First Baptist Church on Nov. 8, 1959.
Afterward, the couple moved to Santa Barbara, California, where Glen was employed by the United States Geological Survey (USGS), and that is where they started their family with Denise.
A brief move to Huntington Beach welcomed Melanie. Glen was then relocated to Anaheim where the family welcomed Mark, Greg and Keith. During this time, the family became members of Garden Grove Community Church, where Charlotte sang in the televised Hour of Power worship choir.
She became a Vacation Bible School volunteer, leading the arts and crafts program. She also volunteered as a Girl Scout troop leader. She was a skilled seamstress and made clothing and unique Halloween costumes for her children.
She was a gifted cook and baker, who prepared the most delicious meals for her family. As Glen would often say, "she is the world's greatest cook." Her children always looked forward to having a specially created birthday cake made by Mom. She insisted that all her children be polite and well-mannered at home and in public, learn how to swim, and take music lessons.
In 1975, Glen was again relocated. The oil shale boom in Western Colorado brought the Millers, now a family of seven, back to Grand Junction. The family attended both Redlands Community and The Rock Churches. Charlotte loved to sing in all her church choirs, was involved in Bible study groups, and, using her artistic and organizational skills, she enjoyed coordinating church weddings. She also volunteered at The Pregnancy Center in Grand Junction.
Charlotte held job positions at the Mesa County Justice Center, was a dental assistant for Don Adams, DDS, and was local Christian radio station KJOL's secretary for 15 years before retiring.
She was a skilled bowler, and for many years served as secretary/treasurer for the Christian Fellowship League. She appreciated antiques and collected colorful Depression Era glassware, having pieces prominently displayed in the home. A dog lover, she took pleasure in her "lap dogs" and "grandpups." She loved flowers and delighted in Mother's Day every year when her children planted fresh flowers in her garden beds for the season.
Charlotte made special efforts to be in attendance for her grandchildren's local activities and sporting events. Patrick, Jeremy, Marshal, Kaylynn, Callie and Brandon were always happy to see Grandma cheering them on from the stands. She was always delighted when granddaughter, Valerie, would make a special visit from Illinois.