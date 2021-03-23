OBITUARY: Charolotte Janiece Lewis. Born March 30, 1934. Went to Heaven February 25, 2021

Charolotte Lewis, 86, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones on Feb. 25, 2021.

Charolotte is preceded in death by her husband, Wayne and her youngest son, Mark. She is survived by her three children, Melody Smith, Michael Lewis and Micki Hennessy. She has six grandchildren: Ranee, Tammy, Trevor, Kaitlyn, Kyle and Christi. She has six great-grandchildren: Jessica, Nicholas, Gage, Isaac, Alexander and Ryker. She has two great-great-grandchildren: Delilah and Paisley. She is also survived by one sister, Lanay Walstad and one brother, Weldon A. (Guy) Crow Jr.

A memorial service in celebration of Charolotte’s life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 27 at Rosemont Baptist Church, 1598 East Niagara, Montrose Colorado, or if you cannot attend in person please join us for live streaming at https://www.rosemontbaptist.org/sermons/live. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your local hospice, or Gideons International.

