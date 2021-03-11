OBITUARY: Charolotte Janiece Lewis. Born March 30, 1934; went to Heaven February 25, 2021

Charolotte Janiece Lewis
Born March 30, 1934; went to Heaven February 25, 2021
Charolotte Lewis, 86, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones on Feb. 25, 2021.Charolotte was born in Memphis, Texas, March 30, 1934 to Weldon & Opal Crow. Opal died giving Charolotte life. Weldon married Lena Jones when Charolotte was 2 years old and she was the only mother Charolotte ever knew.
Charolotte grew up in Abernathy, Texas. She accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior when she was 5 years old. In 1944, at the age of 10 she dedicated her life to serve Christ. She loved the church and was always active in helping anyway she could. Charolotte delighted the congregation by singing specials in church and participating in Christian skits. She was known as “The Bread Lady” because she always baked fresh bread and gave it to visitors of the church along with scriptures. She taught Sunday school, worked at Vacation Bible School, played the piano in church, worked in Christ’s Kitchen, helped with outreaches, etc. The Lord was always number one in her life. She had a heart of gold and loved serving other people.
Charolotte married Wayne Lewis, the love of her life, in June 1951. They had four children whom they loved very much and raised with lots of love and laughter. Wayne and Charolotte were married 48 years before he passed away in July 1999. She died with her wedding ring still on her finger.
When Charolotte was in her 40s she went to UNM in Gallup, New Mexico, and became a registered nurse. She was the oldest student in her class, yet ranked second at graduation. Her husband Wayne was mayor of Gallup at the time of graduation and got to present her with her diploma. It was a very proud moment in life for both of them. She worked in Gallup for a surgical doctor until Wayne retired. Years later she became a hospice nurse, which was fitting for her because of her big kind heart.
After they retired, they traveled around in their motorhome and had a great time with friends and family, seeing the USA, sightseeing, meeting new people, camping, fishing, etc. In 1992 they moved to Montrose, Colorado, and joined Rosemont Baptist Church a week after they moved there.
In 2003 Charolotte, her sister Lanay and her mother Lena had a house built in Montrose and all moved in together. It was a joyous time as they all hung around together and had such fun.
Charolotte’s strongest attribute was her sense of humor and her ability to find humor in any situation. She kept people entertained with her quick wit. She loved to embroider. She probably gave away 1000 cup towels. She was in several bridge clubs at one time and loved her bridge friends. She was a member of the Montrose Women’s Club and participated in the All Women’s Spring Renewal each year. She loved reading, she loved studying the Bible and she loved to work cryptograms. She loved any kind of music, loved to play the piano, loved to do crafty things like ceramics, painting, quilting and many other craft things.
Charolotte is preceded in death by her husband, Wayne and her youngest son, Mark. She is survived by her three children, Melody Smith, Michael Lewis and Micki Hennessy. She has six grandchildren: Ranee, Tammy, Trevor, Kaitlyn, Kyle and Christi. She has six great-grandchildren: Jessica, Nicholas, Gage, Isaac, Alexander and Ryker. She has two great-great-grandchildren: Delilah and Paisley. She is also survived by one sister, Lanay Walstad and one brother, Weldon A. (Guy) Crow Jr.
A memorial service in celebration of Charolotte’s life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 27 at Rosemont Baptist Church, 1598 East Niagara, Montrose Colorado, or if you cannot attend in person please join us for live streaming at https://www.rosemontbaptist.org/sermons/live. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your local hospice, or Gideons International.
