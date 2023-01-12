OBITUARY: Cherry Lynn Rycenga

Cherry Lynn Rycenga, age 52, passed away peacefully Jan. 8, 2023, after a long, hard battle with ovarian cancer. She was born Sept. 1, 1970, in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, to Levi Stoltzfus and Edna Quay. She met her husband Kent Rycenga at the YWAM base in Cimarron, Colorado, where they both worked in missions, and later tied the knot in 1995.
Cherry had the biggest heart in the world. She loved loving on people and her kind and compassionate spirit drew others in. She was filled with the joy of the Lord, a joy evident to everyone who spent any amount of time with her. She loved to talk but was also a great listener, making those around her feel cherished.
She loved to share a cup of coffee with her family and friends, and always jumped at the opportunity to gather in fellowship with others. She loved ice cream, sunsets, bald eagles, the beach, and simply spending time in God’s creation. She was a dedicated mother and treasured her three girls. The most important thing of all was that she had a heart for the lost, and always witnessed to others through her actions and in her words.
For several years she worked as a pharmacy technician here in Montrose, always sharing a smile with the customers who came in. She wore this smile day after day, all the way up until Jesus called her home. People always noticed her bubbly personality and desire to connect with others.
Cherry is survived by husband Kent Rycenga; father Levi Stoltzfus and mother Edna Quay; sister Wendy Still, sister and husband Andy and Karen Horning, brother and wife Michael and Jen Stoltzfus; brother-in-law and wife Scott and Linda Rycenga; her three daughters, Katelyn Rycenga, Kelsey Graff and husband Sean Graff, and Kamryn Rycenga; as well as many nephews, nieces, and cousins. All who she loved and cared for deeply.
Please Join us in celebrating her life Saturday, 10 a.m., at Grace Community Church, Montrose Colorado.
