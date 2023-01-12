OBITUARY: Cherry Lynn Rycenga

Cherry Lynn Rycenga, age 52, passed away peacefully Jan. 8, 2023, after a long, hard battle with ovarian cancer. She was born Sept. 1, 1970, in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, to Levi Stoltzfus and Edna Quay. She met her husband Kent Rycenga at the YWAM base in Cimarron, Colorado, where they both worked in missions, and later tied the knot in 1995.

Cherry had the biggest heart in the world. She loved loving on people and her kind and compassionate spirit drew others in. She was filled with the joy of the Lord, a joy evident to everyone who spent any amount of time with her. She loved to talk but was also a great listener, making those around her feel cherished.

