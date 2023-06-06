OBITUARY: Cheryl Valdez

Cheryl Lynn Valdez was born on Sept. 20, 1948, to Eugene and Esther Vanderpool, and passed peacefully from her husband’s loving arms into God’s on May 25, 2023. Death leaves a heartache no one can heal; love leaves a memory no one can steal.

Cheryl married the love of her life, Sonny Valdez on May 7, 1983. They had just celebrated their 40-year anniversary. Throughout their 40 years together, they were able to see a lot of the world, but their best memories were at home with their animals and being able to see the wildlife that they so enjoyed every single day. They had each of the deer named as well as their feral cats that they spoiled.

