OBITUARY: Chris A. Liller; December 29, 1958- March 20, 2021

Chris A. Liller
December 29, 1958 — March 20, 2021
Chris Alan Liller, 62, of Montrose passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 20.
Chris was born on Dec. 29, 1958 in Denver to Clarence “Joe” and Georgia B Liller (Barker) originally of Sidney, Ohio. Chris graduated the class of 1976 from Manuel High School in Denver. After high school, Chris went straight to work doing general and specialty contracting on various construction jobs throughout Nevada, Arizona, and Colorado. In August of 2005 Chris became a partner in an Independent Construction Business (CHCD) in Montrose, Colorado, building homes and other various construction until December of 2010. After that Chris continued to do construction and became a sales representative at ERTEC Environmental Systems until the time of his death.
Chris enjoyed staying busy and being out in nature. He had an unconditional love for his Labradors throughout his life including, Drake, Eddie, and Buck. He enjoyed fly fishing, rafting, jet skiing, barbecuing with friends, hiking, and taking his 4-wheeler up to the mountains to enjoy God’s Country. Chris also had an eye for beautiful scenery and views. He would always take along his camera to capture them, and to take pictures of the animals that he would encounter on his rides. He liked to tell stories about his adventures with friends, and would often invite them to go along with him on his next ride. Chris had a huge heart, and would try to help people in any way that he could. He was well known in the community for his friendly nature and outspoken personality. Chris will be missed and remembered by all who knew him.
Chris is preceded in death by his parents Joe and Georgia; and his three best four legged friends; Sir Drake, Sir Edward and Sir Buck.
He is survived by two brothers, Doug (Debbie) Liller of Carbondale and Greg (Jody) Liller of Tucson Arizona; three nephews, Justin (Valerie), Michael (Jamie), Charlie (Amylynn); one niece Sabra (Jona) Stagg; and cousin Lee Barker II from Fairborn, Ohio. Chris is further survived by his close friend Erik (Jade) Korallus of Medford, Wisconsin. Also numerous cousins, other relatives, and friends. A celebration of life for Chris will take place for family and friends at a later date.
