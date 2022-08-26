Chris N. Martinez
Cristobal Nicolas Martinez, 82, known by most as Chris Sr., passed away in his home on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, after a long battle with lung cancer. He will be missed and will always hold a special place in our hearts.
Chris N. Martinez
Cristobal Nicolas Martinez, 82, known by most as Chris Sr., passed away in his home on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, after a long battle with lung cancer. He will be missed and will always hold a special place in our hearts.
Chris was born in Durango, Colorado on Jan. 15, 1940, to Juan and Delfinia (Archuleta) Martinez. Chris was raised in the Ridgway area and graduated from Ridgway High School in 1959. Chris worked as a uranium miner for many years. After he was hurt in this line of work, he then started doing residential handyman construction. Chris married Olivia (Lopez) on April 16, 1966. They have shared their lives together for 56 years. Chris was a true outdoorsman. He loved fishing and hunting. He also had a love for playing bingo, playing cards and gambling at the casinos. He also loved sports and watching his Denver Broncos. Chris loved to attend any event that his grandchildren were involved in.
Chris is survived by his wife, Olivia; his daughter, Valerie Bogdan; his two sons, John Martinez (Sandra), and Chris Martinez (Aimee), all of Montrose, Colorado; his sister Jean Chavez (Don), his brother, Anthony Martinez (Gina), all of Grand Junction, Colorado, and sister Dorothy Reed (Doug) of Montrose. Chris has eight grandchildren (Raymie, Kassandra, Kolby, Klay, Kreed, Camie, Jaron, Austin) and five great grandchildren (Carson, Kaysen, Traxtyn, Teigan, and Alina), whom he adored.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Ken and Rudy Martinez; three sisters, Mary Martinez, Lucy Garcia, Flora Barrientos; and his son-in-law, Gerry Bogdan.
A Memorial Service in loving memory of Chris will be held at Crippin Funeral Home Chapel, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 at 2 p.m. Light refreshments will be served with family and friends at Montrose Events Center, 648 S. 1st Street, Montrose, immediately following the service.
