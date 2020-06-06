Christopher Cameron Brink
Sept. 20, 1975 - April 11, 2020
Chris was born in Denver, Colorado but lived most of his childhood in Montrose, Colorado. He graduated from Montrose High School in 1994. During high school he ran cross-country and track and played football. Through sports, he made life-long friends that became like family and also developed a love, and sometimes hate, relationship with the Denver Broncos.
Chris married Alisha Lovato in April of 2002 and they moved to Denver, Colorado then to Castle Rock, Colorado, where he lived until the time of his death. Chris and Alisha’s first child Angela Marie was born in August of 2003, followed by Christopher James (CJ) in July of 2005, and Eli Robert in November of 2013. Chris was the kind of father that all children deserve. He was protective and loving. He loved nothing more than to play games with the kids and to take them fishing and camping. He and Alisha loved to play darts together out in the garage. Angela was his partner for four-wheel rides and Broncos games. Whether it was playing frisbee golf or working on a transmission, CJ could be found at his side. Eli was happiest outside in the mechanic shop “helping” his Dad. On Sundays during football season, they all would be found dressed in their Broncos gear, screaming at the television and eating his famous hamburgers.
The outdoors were always a favorite place for Chris to retreat to. Yearly trips to Rowdy Lake with his brother Jon, camping at SilverJack with his family, going on long four-wheeler rides, and playing frisbee golf with his son CJ, were where some of the family’s best memories of him were made. The mountains were where Chris was able to relax and enjoy getting away from the city and his busy life.
Chris began working as an auto-mechanic in high school at Lionel’s Auto repair to help support himself. When he and Alisha moved to Denver, he took a job at MedVed, working there for over 17 years. He recently struck out on his own, which had been a life-long dream of his. Through the years he diligently worked on every possible license and certification that he could, eventually becoming a master mechanic. At one time, he was the only mechanic in the state of Colorado that was certified to work on a Dodge Viper. It can confidently be said that there is nothing with a motor that he could not fix. Fortunately for those who knew him, he would often fix vehicles over the phone and, with the poor description of what the car was doing being the only thing to go on, offer detailed instruction as to how to fix it. He helped multiple young men through apprenticeship, many of whom have reached out to say they wouldn’t be the mechanics that they are without Chris’s instruction.
Chris is survived by his wife Alisha Marie (Lovato) Brink, three children Angela, CJ and Eli, his mother Rebecca Brink, brother Jon Brink, sisters Jennifer (Jeremy) Peel, Amanda (Charlie) Jerger, Jessica (Jason) Lawton, and Grandmother Betty Brink. He is preceded in death by his father Robert Brink, grandfather Robert Brink, grandparents Robert and Sharon McCleary, and a very close cousin Thomas Brink.
The amount of friends Chris made through the years and how they all felt about him is a testament to who he was. He has left a hole in every person’s heart that knew him.
Graveside services will be on Saturday June 13, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Grand View Cemetery. Following services, a gathering will be held at the home of Bob and Lillian Lovato’s (2626 6000 Road, Olathe, CO 81425) at 3 p.m.
