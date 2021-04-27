OBITUARY: Christopher Impson

Christopher was born to Don and Ronda Impson, March 30, 1978, in Montrose, Colorado, the eldest of four children.

He was a fabrication welder and painter.

Chris grew up in Placerville, Paradox, and Montrose, Colorado. He also lived in Bedieis, Roans Prairie, and Gun Barrel, Texas. Chris was an avid skateboarder. He enjoyed snowboarding and archery.

He was instrumental in getting the skate park here in Montrose. He, his dad and a few friends held skate competitions, fundraisers and even was able to get Colorado Lottery funds to be matched by the City of Montrose, to fund the skate park.

Chris is survived by a daughter, Alyssa Rose Weatherford of Delta; his father Donald W. Impson and mother Ronda Impson (Stout) of Montrose; two sisters, Summer Dawn Impson of Austin, Texas, and Amber Lunn Impson of Mabank, Texas; and one brother Donald R. Impson, of Montrose.

He is preceded in death by both sets of grandparents, Barbara and Clinton (Shorty) Impson of Placerville; and Robert and Deloris Stout of Naturita.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021, at River Bottom Park.

Crippin Funeral Home is assisting the family.

