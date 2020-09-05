Christopher Thomas
February 26, 1951 — August 14, 2020
Christopher Gervan Thomas, 69, of Abilene, Texas, passed away at his home on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. He was born in Wichita, Kansas, to Robert and Ruth Vandenberg Thomas on Feb. 26, 1951. He attended school in Wichita and Santa Fe, New Mexico. He attended College of Santa Fe where he met Betsy Thomas (Rowlands) and love, then marriage followed on Jan. 11, 1975.
Chris worked 18 years at the Montrose and Durango KMart stores, and 18 years for Autozone.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Betsy; daughter, Jenna (Billy) Pena of Abilene; son, Jon Thomas of Fort Worth, Texas; and two grandchildren, Sophia and Abraham Pena of Abilene.
