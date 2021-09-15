OBITUARY: Clara Cecil Esser Sep 15, 2021 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER ALERTS • LISTEN TO MORE EPISODES Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. Clara Cecil EsserClara Cecil Esser took her Earthly Departure from Montrose, Colorado, on Sept. 7, 2021, to be reunited eternally with her husband Hank Esser.Clara was born May 26, 1923 in Woods County, Oklahoma, to parents Alfred Richard Allen and LulaKate Oglevie Allen.She married Henry (Hank) Esser in Delta, Colorado, in 1940. Together, they had four children: Carol Ross, James (Jim) Esser, Cathy Kinion, and Deena Sheetz.Clara was preceded in death by her husband Hank; their son Jim; grandsons Rodney Whelchel and Troy Esser, and granddaughter Brenda Lasher.Clara is loved by her kids, numerous grandkids, great-grandkids, great-great grandkids, and the countless children she babysat and helped raise.She was an exceedingly kind person with a special talent for sewing, gardening, and loved above all to help children grow and thrive.In lieu of flowers, tend a garden, pull some weeds, bounce a baby on your knee, sew something, love deeply and with abundance, and cherish the time you have with your loved ones. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Clara Cecil Esser Hank Esser Needlework Colorado Jim Grandkid Loved One Henry Garden Weed Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your Obituary We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit
