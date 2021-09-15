Clara Cecil Esser

Clara Cecil Esser took her Earthly Departure from Montrose, Colorado, on Sept. 7, 2021, to be reunited eternally with her husband Hank Esser.

Clara was born May 26, 1923 in Woods County, Oklahoma, to parents Alfred Richard Allen and LulaKate Oglevie Allen.

She married Henry (Hank) Esser in Delta, Colorado, in 1940. Together, they had four children: Carol Ross, James (Jim) Esser, Cathy Kinion, and Deena Sheetz.

Clara was preceded in death by her husband Hank; their son Jim; grandsons Rodney Whelchel and Troy Esser, and granddaughter Brenda Lasher.

Clara is loved by her kids, numerous grandkids, great-grandkids, great-great grandkids, and the countless children she babysat and helped raise.

She was an exceedingly kind person with a special talent for sewing, gardening, and loved above all to help children grow and thrive.

In lieu of flowers, tend a garden, pull some weeds, bounce a baby on your knee, sew something, love deeply and with abundance, and cherish the time you have with your loved ones.

