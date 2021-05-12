OBITUARY: Clara Gallegos

Clara Gallegos
Clara Gallegos, 94, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, May 6, 2021. She accomplished her wish to pass in the house her mom passed in.
She was born on Aug. 12, 1926 in Chimayo, New Mexico, to Agapito and Juanita Martinez. They moved to Montrose, Colorado when Clara was very young, and she spent her life here in Montrose and attended Montrose High School. On Nov. 6, 1948, Clara married the love of her life Mike A. Gallegos in Montrose, Colorado. She and Mike were inseparable and were married nearly 70 years. They spent a short time in Climax when Mike was working in the mines. They also enjoyed assisting at the Okay Café owned by his parents here in Montrose.
She loved talking with her family and her many loving friends, gardening her flowers, fishing, hunting and being in the mountains. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved her family dearly.
Clara is survived by her son, David Gallegos of Montrose, Colorado; her daughter, Carla (Jim) Gallegos-Fox of Montrose, Colorado; two grandchildren Cayla (Richard) Santa Cruz of Montrose, Colorado and Sean Byers of Denver, Colorado, and three great-grandchildren, Antonio, Alaina and Alivia Santa Cruz, all of Montrose, Colorado, as well as numerous loving nieces and nephews.
Clara is preceded in death by her husband; Mike A. Gallegos; her parents, Agapito and Juanita Martinez; her sister Margarita (Martinez) DeAguero and four brothers: Richard Martinez, Joe C. Martinez, Thomas Martinez, and Frank Martinez.
A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, May 14, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, with burial to follow at Valley Lawn Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to HopeWest Hospice of Montrose at 725 S. Fourth Street, Montrose, CO, 81401.
Arrangements are under Crippin Funeral Home and Crematory. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.crippinfuneralhome.com.
