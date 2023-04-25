OBITUARY: Clarice Johnson

Clarice Johnson was born Sept. 4, 1929, to Henry and Mayme Anderson at Canova, South Dakota. She was the eldest of two other sisters, Marvella and Gweneth.

Clarice grew up on a farm northeast of Salem, South Dakota. She spent all eight of her elementary years at Center Elementary School and then attended Plainview Academy, in Redfield, South Dakota, for secondary school. Clarice graduated from Union College, Lincoln, Nebraska, in 1952 with a B.S. in Secretarial Science. She worked as a professional secretary in various Seventh-day Adventist conference offices in South Dakota, Washington, D. C., Glendale, California, and Denver, Colorado.

