OBITUARY: Clarice Johnson

Clarice Johnson was born Sept. 4, 1929, to Henry and Mayme Anderson at Canova, South Dakota. She was the eldest of two other sisters, Marvella and Gweneth.
Clarice grew up on a farm northeast of Salem, South Dakota. She spent all eight of her elementary years at Center Elementary School and then attended Plainview Academy, in Redfield, South Dakota, for secondary school. Clarice graduated from Union College, Lincoln, Nebraska, in 1952 with a B.S. in Secretarial Science. She worked as a professional secretary in various Seventh-day Adventist conference offices in South Dakota, Washington, D. C., Glendale, California, and Denver, Colorado.
Clarice was a lifelong member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church. Most recently a member of the Delta, Colorado Seventh-day Adventist Church.
Clarice married Robert Johnson Oct. 25, 2008. She passed away Wednesday, April 12, 2023. Clarice was a wonderful gift to so many and she now awaits the call of the LIFE GIVER who will bring her forth at the Resurrection of Jesus Christ to be reunited with her loved ones for all eternity.
