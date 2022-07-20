OBITUARY: Claudia J. Callaway; August 28, 1958 - July 10, 2022

Longtime Delta, Colorado resident, Claudia Jo Callaway, passed away on Sunday, July 10. 2022, at her residence. She was 63.
At this time, no services will be held.
Claudia Jo Donovon was born on Aug. 28, 1958, to Leroy and Jeanie (Cochran) Donovon at Fort Hood, Texas. When she was at a young age, her family moved to Delta, where she graduated from Delta High School with the Class of 1976.
On June 27, 1981, Claudia married Richard L. Callaway in Delta where they resided together until Claudia’s death.
Claudia was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was employed by Willow Tree Care Center for 30 years as a nurse’s aide, mainly in the restorative section. Prior to that, Claudia worked at Gibson’s and Delta Super.
Claudia enjoyed gardening, sewing and spending time with family.
Claudia is survived by her husband, Richard L. Callaway of Delta; a daughter, Sara Callaway, also of Delta; a daughter, Sherry Callaway; a son, Curtis (Kelsey) Callaway, all of Grand Junction; and a grandson, Elijah Linton of Delta.
Claudia was preceded in death by her parents.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone