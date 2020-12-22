OBITUARY: Clayton Wayne ‘CW’ Kempton

Clayton Wayne ‘CW’ Kempton
Clayton Kempton, 92, passed away Dec. 16, 2020, at Mt. Joseph Senior Village, Concordia Kansas. He was born in Kingman, Kansas, on Nov. 23, 1928, to Mervin and Rosey (Snavely) Kempton.
He married Dolores June Pounds on June 21, 1948, in Palisade, Colorado. Dolores preceded Clayton in death on Dec. 15, 1975. Clayton owned and operated his excavation company known as CW Kempton Construction Company in Montrose, Colorado. CW was a well respected businessman, a skilled craftsman, and big equipment operator. He was a member of the Elks Lodge in Montrose for over 50 years.
On Nov. 23, 1976, he and JoAnn Detrixhe, from Concordia, were married in Concordia, Kansas. The couple resided in Clifton, Kansas the last 14 years. Over time, Clayton purchased land in the Concordia area and assisted Fred Detrixhe, his stepson, in farming the property and maintaining the farm equipment.
Clayton is survived by his wife, JoAnn (Detrixhe) Kempton; daughter, Terri Watson (Robert), Littleton, Colo.; stepsons, Jan Detrixhe (Pat), Fred Detrixhe (Cindy), each from Concordia, Kansas, Phil Detrixhe, Kansas City, Kansas; stepdaughter, Pam Detrixhe (Paul), Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; two brothers, Larry Kempton (Betty), Grand Junction, Colorado, and Tom Kempton (Linda), Eagle, Colorado; and four sisters, Mary Groethe, Rapid City, South Dakota; Barbara Pyeatt (Melvin), Carlsbad, New Mexico; Theresa Monte, Rio Rancho, New Mexico and Sharon Decker (Bill), Campo, California. The couple had 15 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
Clayton was preceded in death by his parents, Mervin and Rosey; a daughter, Paula Rose Stadel (Jerry); two brothers, Carmen and Denny Kempton; and stepson, Richard Detrixhe.
Clayton will be laid to rest in Valley Lawns Cemetery in Montrose, Colorado. Due to COVID-19, no public service will be held in either Concordia or Montrose but a virtual memorial service is planned for a later date TBD. For online condolences, please visit www.chaputbuoy.com.
