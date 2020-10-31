OBITUARY: Clotilde M. Hammett, April 18,1935 - October 25, 2020

Clotilde M. Hammett

April 18,1935- October 25, 2020

Clotilde Tillie M. Hammett, 85, Montrose, Colorado, passed away peacefully in San Juan Living Center on Oct. 25, 2020. Tillie was born in Read, Colorado, to Jose Dolores Olivas and Victoria Sandoval (Aragon). She was raised in Delta and lived most of her life in Montrose. As an adult, Tillie worked as a nurses’ aide in Montrose and in in-home health care.

She enjoyed knitting, beadwork, baking, and making wedding gowns. Tillie was also a proud member of the catholic Guadalupana community.

Tillie is survived by her brother, Richard Sandoval; sister, Gloria Leon; her sons, Clarence Barela (Teresa), and Joseph E. Barela (Virginia); daughters, Lorainne Baroz (Raymond); Shirley Vigil (Dave), and Victoria Barela; 19 grandchildren; and many great- and great-great grandchildren.

Tillie was preceded in death by sons Arthur and Steve Barela and baby Roy Lee. She was loved by many and will be missed by all.

Cremation services will be held in private and burial services are to be determined.

Crippin Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

