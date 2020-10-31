OBITUARY: Clotilde M. Hammett, April 18,1935 - October 25, 2020

Clotilde M. Hammett
April 18,1935- October 25, 2020
Clotilde Tillie M. Hammett, 85, Montrose, Colorado, passed away peacefully in San Juan Living Center on Oct. 25, 2020. Tillie was born in Read, Colorado, to Jose Dolores Olivas and Victoria Sandoval (Aragon). She was raised in Delta and lived most of her life in Montrose. As an adult, Tillie worked as a nurses’ aide in Montrose and in in-home health care.
She enjoyed knitting, beadwork, baking, and making wedding gowns. Tillie was also a proud member of the catholic Guadalupana community.
Tillie is survived by her brother, Richard Sandoval; sister, Gloria Leon; her sons, Clarence Barela (Teresa), and Joseph E. Barela (Virginia); daughters, Lorainne Baroz (Raymond); Shirley Vigil (Dave), and Victoria Barela; 19 grandchildren; and many great- and great-great grandchildren.
Tillie was preceded in death by sons Arthur and Steve Barela and baby Roy Lee. She was loved by many and will be missed by all.
Cremation services will be held in private and burial services are to be determined.
Crippin Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.