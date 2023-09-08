OBITUARY: Clyde Mack Causey Jr.

Clyde Mack Causey Jr., 85, of Montrose, Colorado, died Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, following a long battle with multiple sclerosis and esophageal cancer.

He had many illnesses during his life, including polio and rheumatic fever, and not only survived them but thrived.

