Colleen Lynnette Isbell Murphy was born March 28, 1972, in Fresno California, the first child of the late Daniel and Rosemary Isbell. After their sojourn in Fresno and then China Lake, where sister Rebecca was born, the family settled in Montrose. Colleen was joined there by three additional siblings, Jared, Derek and Amanda.
Colleen attended Johnson Elementary School and Montrose High School, sharing her beautiful voice with the Bel Canto choir. Upon graduation in 1990 she joined her family in Sierra Vista, Arizona. She attended Eastern Arizona College and then served a mission to Scotland for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Upon her return she became engaged to and married Chris Murphy in the Mesa Arizona Temple and they then made their home in Safford.
In 1996 they were blessed with a son, Benjamin Issac.
Beside her skills as a homemaker Colleen was an avid genealogist, received a BA in English from University of Arizona and a Master’s from Northern Arizona University in English, graduating summa cum laude.
Their son Ben was married to Mckenna Allen in 2019 and in February of 2021 presented Chris and Colleen with a beautiful baby boy Hyrum Cole Murphy. Little Hyrum was the joy of Colleen’s life.
Colleen is survived by her husband Chris; mother Rosemary Isbell-Hendrickson (Stan); sister Bekki Tolman (Adam – Kaylie, Brenden, Logan, Cassidy); brother Jared (Megan — Kathryn); brother Derek (Teana — Lydia, Charlotte,Daniel); sister Amanda, and many in-laws, other relatives and countless friends whom she loved and loved her.
Those who knew Colleen in life, and felt her love, will completely understand the truth of what her brother Derek once told Chris, “I’ve never met anyone who knew Colleen who didn’t love her.”
