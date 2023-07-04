Connie Rae LaCroix of Montrose, Colorado, passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 73 on Monday, June 26, 2023, after a short illness.
Connie was born on Jan. 19, 1950, in Cortez, Colorado, and spent her early years nearby in Dove Creek. Her family moved to Montrose her senior year of high school.
After graduating high school, she joined the Navy, started a family, and returned to Montrose to raise her two sons.
Later in life, she moved to Castle Rock, Colorado, where she attended university and earned her bachelor's degree in Criminal Science. She then worked in probation before retiring and moving back to Montrose. There she enjoyed early morning nature walks with her dogs and spending time relaxing in her backyard.
Connie is survived by her two sons, Lee (Angela) LaCroix Jr. and Jonathan LaCroix (James Greengrass); her brother Steve (Lazola) Hixson; four grandsons; cousins, nephews, a niece; her two dogs Alice and Helton; her cat Sage, and the Legend of Big Foot.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Carlton and Dorothy Hixson; her brothers, Warren and Richard Hixson, and her dog Jasper.
Connie loved animals and she would appreciate donations in any amount to an animal rescue near you.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
