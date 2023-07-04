Connie Rae LaCroix of Montrose, Colorado, passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 73 on Monday, June 26, 2023, after a short illness.

Connie was born on Jan. 19, 1950, in Cortez, Colorado, and spent her early years nearby in Dove Creek. Her family moved to Montrose her senior year of high school.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?