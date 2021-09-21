OBITUARY: Coraleen L. Burris

Coraleen L. Burris née Cummings, 84 of Montrose, Colorado, passed away peacefully in her home, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021.
Coraleen was born Jan. 12, 1937, in Cortez, Colorado. She moved to California with her parents as a young girl and later met and married her husband of 61 years, Oscar (Buster) Burris. Coraleen and Buster moved to Montrose in 2006 where she fell in love with the community and all the friends that she made.
She was a loving mother to three beautiful children: Robin, Buster, and Tamara. Later in life, Coraleen and Buster adopted their two granddaughters, Jessica, and Jennifer, who she also loved and enjoyed raising. She loved her family and being together brought her great joy. Coraleen was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served faithfully in many callings within the church. She always loved teaching and serving the little children. Coraleen was a proud member of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers and truly enjoyed being with the women of her local chapter. Her many talents included sewing, quilting, and gardening. She loved church hymns, reading, and bird watching. She also loved her dogs Pepper and Penny and they were always by her side.
Coraleen is survived by her daughters Robin Romero (Dennis), Jessica Barrientos (Vince) and Jennifer Burris; her son Buster Burris (Cindy); seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Connie Eardley (Don) and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends who have been deeply touched by Coraleen and will miss her greatly.
She is preceded in death by her husband Buster Burris; daughter Tamara Burris; parents, Nelda and Lloyd Cummings and siblings Sonny Cummings, George (Pudge) Cummings, Colleen Hubert, and DeWayne Cummings.
A viewing will be held at Crippin Funeral Home, 802 E. Main St. Montrose, CO 81401 on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at 10 a.m. The graveside service will follow at 11:30 a.m. at Grandview Cemetery.
Matthew 5:4 “Blessed are they that mourn: for they shall be comforted.”
To plant a tree in memory of Coraleen Burris as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
