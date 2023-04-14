OBITUARY: Cory Schlauger

Cory Dwayne Schlauger unexpectedly passed away on April 2, 2023, in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Cory was born on Dec. 14, 1971, to Alan and Cherrie Schlauger, in Greeley, Colorado. Cory grew up in Grand Junction, Colorado and Montrose, Colorado. He graduated from Montrose High School.
In 1990 Cory enlisted in the US Navy. He served his country for six years. Cory was assigned to the USS Kitty Hawk; he was an electronics technician working on the radar equipment to ensuring that the planes leaving the USS Kitty Hawk left safely. In 1992 the USS Kitty Hawk was deployed to the Persian Gulf at the onset of Desert Storm.
Cory loved building and tinkering with anything and everything. He was meticulous with everything he did. Paying close attention to details. Cory loved the outdoors. Every year he looked forward to going camping and fishing.
He had a quiet, patient and kind disposition that was recognized and respected by all that met and worked with him. He was always available to lend a helping hand to anyone.
The most important thing in Cory’s life was his family. Grandson JJ was the light in his Peepa’s eye. Cory loved spending time, teaching and playing with JJ. Cory was an inspiration to all of his family and they loved him with a deep, respectful love that will be part of their lives forever.
Cory is survived by his parents, Alan and Cherrie Schlauger; his wife of 25 years, Lorena; his sons William Zane (Maria) Bailey, Justin Scott Schlauger; daughter Chantell Marie (Chris) Thomas; grandson Jasper James Alan Schlauger; granddaughter Kairi Christine Pressley; sisters Jodi (Brian) Stewart, Dawn Schlauger; nephews Michael (Ashton), Matthew, Mitchel Schlauger.
Cory will be greatly missed by all those that loved him and the many lives he touched.
Services will be at 10 a.m. April 18, 2023, at Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2830 Riverside Parkway, Grand Junction, Colorado.
A celebration of Cory’s life will be held directly after the services, at VFW Post 1247, 1404 Ute Ave., Grand Junction, Colorado.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be sent to: Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans, In Honor of Cory Schlauger, 4 Hillcrest Plaza Way, Montrose, CO 81401.
