OBITUARY: Cory Schlauger
Gabrielle Chandler

Cory Dwayne Schlauger unexpectedly passed away on April 2, 2023, in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Cory was born on Dec. 14, 1971, to Alan and Cherrie Schlauger, in Greeley, Colorado. Cory grew up in Grand Junction, Colorado and Montrose, Colorado. He graduated from Montrose High School.

