OBITUARY: Coy Miller

Coy Miller
Coy Miller, 95, passed away on Nov. 12, 2020, at San Juan Living Center in Montrose, Colorado with his family by his side. Coy was born on March 27, 1925, to William H.J. and Mary Miller in Grassy, Missouri. He grew up in Grassy until the family moved to Olathe, Colorado, in 1939.
Coy joined the Merchant Marines in 1950, returning to Olathe in 1952. He married the love of his life, Neoma J. Smith on Oct.12, 1952. Coy farmed for a few years and held a few jobs before he landed a job with Montrose County in 1964 where he worked for the road and bridge crew for 23 years.
After he retired, he enjoyed working in his vegetable garden. He loved his grandkids and great-grandkids. Coy and Neoma bought their home in 1956 and lived there all their lives and now one of their granddaughters lives there.
He is survived by his daughters, Lois (Ben) Tolin of Cortez and Kathy Connor of Montrose; grandchildren, Kim Stallberg, Shannon Condit, Rebecca Warren, JP Tolin and Kelly Tolin; great- grandchildren, Chelsea Stallberg, Taylor Condit, Coy Condit, Ryan Warren, Miley Pegram-Grater and Kyra Tolin; brother, Glen of Grand Junction, Colorado, who will be 101 in December, 2020.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife, Neoma in 2010; sister, Donna Vaughn; son-in-law, Sam Connor; great-granddaughter, Ashley Tolin.
Donations in Coy’s name and honor can be made to HopeWest in Montrose, Colorado His family would like to thank the staff and nurses of San Juan Living Center for their excellent care of him in his last months, and thanks to HopeWest, especially Scottia, and a special thank you to Al.
Services will be at Crippin Funeral Home (802 E. Main St.) at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, with a graveside service to follow at Olathe Cemetery at 12:30 p.m.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
