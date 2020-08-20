Craig Nicholas Keller
August 14, 1977 - August 10, 2020
Craig Keller passed away in Fort Worth, Texas on Aug. 10, 2020 at the age of 42. He was a second-born son of Edward Dennis Keller and Barbara (Champion) Keller. Craig grew up on the Keller Sheep Ranch and attended school in Montrose, Colorado. He received a master of arts degree in Biblical Studies from Cincinnati Christian University.
Craig had a passion for missions, especially for Colegio Biblico in Eagle Pass and for the country of Myanmar.
He married the love of his life Esther Nah Leme-Keller in Myanmar on Nov. 29, 2008.
Esther recalls writing a paper in college about “The Children.” Craig and Esther were only friends at that time. She asked him to help her with a paper about kids. He started the paper with “kids are cute, but only in a picture.” However, after they got married they had two girls. Esther reminded him about the paper and he now said his kids were the exception. They were cuter, smarter, and more exceptional than any others.
He enjoyed reading and watching cartoons with them.
Craig was preceded in death by his father, Edward Dennis Keller.
He is survived by his wife, Esther Nah Leme-Keller; daughters, Jini AhnaRei Keller (6 years old) and Sini RacheLynn Keller (3 years old); his mother, Barbara Keller; brothers, Mark (Melissa) Keller of Montrose; Kevin (Tilly) Keller of Page, Arizona; in-laws, Joshua Leme (Daw Khin Htaik) of Myanmar. Nieces and nephews, Joshua, Rachel, Matthew Keller of Montrose; Collin Keller of Page, Arizona; Gaius Leme, Aaron Jay, Namaan Jay, Gloria Thein of Myanmar, also survived him.
Celebration of life is scheduled for 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 at Montrose Christian Church.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements;970-249-2121
In lieu of flowers, an educational fund for the benefit of Craig Keller’s children is set up. Please make memorial contributions to Esther Keller FBO Jini and Sini. Cards may be mailed to the address below or dropped off at the service.
Esther Keller, 61137 Monroe Road, Montrose, CO 81403.
