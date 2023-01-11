OBITUARY: Craig Roy Hayes

Craig Roy Hayes of Montrose, Colorado, passed away on Jan. 6, 2023, after complications with cancer. He was 58 years and in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family and friends. Craig was born Nov. 12, 1964, to Roy and Geri Hayes in Boise, Idaho. When Craig was 11, the family moved to Montrose where he remained until his death.

Craig was a 1983 graduate of Montrose High School and went on to graduate from Western State College in 1988 with a Bachelor of Arts degree. Craig was an athlete in middle and high school, playing basketball and football and went on to play football with Western State. Craig was a 33-year employee of City Market before retiring in November 2021.

