OBITUARY: Craig Roy Hayes

Craig Roy Hayes of Montrose, Colorado, passed away on Jan. 6, 2023, after complications with cancer. He was 58 years and in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family and friends. Craig was born Nov. 12, 1964, to Roy and Geri Hayes in Boise, Idaho. When Craig was 11, the family moved to Montrose where he remained until his death.
Craig was a 1983 graduate of Montrose High School and went on to graduate from Western State College in 1988 with a Bachelor of Arts degree. Craig was an athlete in middle and high school, playing basketball and football and went on to play football with Western State. Craig was a 33-year employee of City Market before retiring in November 2021.
Craig's dad, Roy, taught him how to turkey hunt in Alabama and that was all it took! He was hooked! Craig ended with up with the Royal Slam, which is five of six species in the world, all of which are mounted in his trophy. Craig also enjoyed teaching many friends to hunt.
Craig is survived by his wife, Kimberli; his dad, Roy; his brother, Derrick. He also leaves behind nephews Tanner (Jacque, Braxton and Baylor) and Trent (Tara); Kimberli's children, Eric and Cara. He was the best papa to Hailea, Hannah, Evan, Everette and Graham. He is predeceased by his mom, Geri.
The family will be holding a celebration of life on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Crippin Funeral Home in the Chapel beginning at 10 a.m.
