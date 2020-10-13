Curtis Waugh and Kathy Waugh
With profound sadness we announce the passing of Curtis Lee Waugh, 57, and wife, Kathy Lynn Waugh, 61, on Sept. 24, 2020, both of Delta, Colorado. They are now at peace and will be greatly missed, but the precious memories they left behind will last forever!
Curtis was born May 2, 1963 in Montrose, Colorado, to Samuel and Evelyn (Ruether) Waugh. He was raised on a farm and graduated from Montrose High School. He worked various jobs, then pursued his passion at Aatco Transmission for 15 years. Curtis showed great aptitude with his own workshop rebuilding engines and transmissions. He had stated once, “he was a jack of all trades, master at none.”
Curtis served in the Colorado Army National Guard from 1982 — 1990, acquiring several merits. He enjoyed time with his family, hunting, fishing, camping and especially working on his own vehicles.
Kathy was born June 24, 1959, in Rifle, Colorado, to Lou (Hall) Carothers and William Cook. She was raised by her aunt Doris and uncle Brad Calkins, and was like a little sister to her cousins, Bill and Ron. Attending schools in Meeker, Colorado, she then graduated from Glenrock High School in Glenrock, Wyoming.
Kathy took great pride being a dedicated CNA for Touch of Care and Comfort Keepers, loving her clients dearly. Her enjoyments in life were her love in God, Indian culture, family time and being a devoted wife.
Curtis and Kathy were united in marriage Jan. 23, 2004, in Delta, Colorado. For years they were devoted and loving parents to Sage, the daughter they couldn’t have. They also adored their animals, Tigger, Gizzy Ann, Skeeter, Shadow, just to name a few.
Curtis is survived by his sons, Cotee Waugh, Jerret (Christy) Hausner, and Mario Riley; his siblings, Jim (Linda) Dufur, Francis Dees, Ladean (Harold) Baker, Karl Waugh, and Dale (Mary) Waugh. His parents are deceased.
Kathy is survived by a brother, Mark (Cecilia) Goode; a sister, Jacque (Bill) McClellan; nieces, Chloe, Hyawahnah, and Cecilia; nephew, Juan; cousins, Ron (Sandy) Calkins and Bill (Gerri) Calkins. Preceding in death were her parents; her aunt Doris and uncle Brad; and a nephew, Michael.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Grace Community Church, 16731 Woodgate Road, Montrose, on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 at 10 a.m., followed by a potluck reception.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.