OBITUARY: Cypriano 'Cy' Hernandez

Cypriano Hernandez of Montrose, Colorado, succumbed to his battle with cancer on Dec. 15, 2022, at the age of 81. He and his wife Lori, moved to Montrose, where they established roots in 2005 and raised their two children, Kierra and Raquel. Cy and Lori became an integral part of the community.

Cy was born on Sept. 16, 1941, in San Vicente Texas. He was the son of Eusebio and Ramona Hernandez. He spent much of his childhood involved and excelling in boxing and wrestling. Cy attended and graduated from Worland High School in 1961. He loved the outdoors, including camping and hunting, and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

