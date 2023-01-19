OBITUARY: Cypriano 'Cy' Hernandez

Cypriano Hernandez of Montrose, Colorado, succumbed to his battle with cancer on Dec. 15, 2022, at the age of 81. He and his wife Lori, moved to Montrose, where they established roots in 2005 and raised their two children, Kierra and Raquel. Cy and Lori became an integral part of the community.
Cy was born on Sept. 16, 1941, in San Vicente Texas. He was the son of Eusebio and Ramona Hernandez. He spent much of his childhood involved and excelling in boxing and wrestling. Cy attended and graduated from Worland High School in 1961. He loved the outdoors, including camping and hunting, and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
He married Lori Tolman on Oct. 24, 1992, in Nogales, Arizona. They were married for 29 years until Lori’s passing on May 12, 2021. Cy was previously married to Mary Lee Cervantez, during which they had five children: Renee, Jeff, Rod, Stacy and Cory.
Cy is preceded in death by his father, Eusebio; his mother, Ramona; his brothers, Jesse, Lupe, Ray, and George, and his sister, Timateo.
He is survived by his brothers, Mingo and Paul; his children, Renee, Jeff, Rod, Stacy, Cory, Kierra, and Raquel; nine grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
Cy will forever be remembered for his love of wrestling and boxing and the many years he dedicated to coaching boxing for young boys who considered him to be both a coach and mentor. He not only gave his time coaching but gave of his expertise as a master plumber; the best at what he did. His humor and words of wisdom will forever be remembered by those who knew him best. Although missed beyond measure, his memory remains alive in our hearts forever.
A service in remembrance of Cy will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Celebration Church, 2900 Sunnyside Road, Montrose, CO 81401.
Crippin Funeral Home and Crematory assisted the family with arrangements; 970-249-2121.
