OBITUARY: Dale Rider; Jan. 11, 1933 - July 13, 2023

Dale Benjamin Rider died at home, in his recliner, on July 13, 2023.
He was born on Jan. 11, 1933 in Alpine Texas to Nora (Dopp) Rider and Clay Thomas Rider. The family moved back home to Montrose when Dale was nine years old, due to his father's ill health.
After Clay passed in 1942, his mother, Nora, married Floyd Pollard who Dale was very fond of and was close to for the rest of his life. Dale attended Montrose schools and graduated from Montrose High School in 1951. He participated on the debate team and basketball team. After graduating he worked around town at various jobs.
On May 8, 1952, he married Lynette Allies and went to work for Minerals Engineering out of Grand Junction, Colorado, in the uranium industry. In February of 1953 he was drafted into the US Army and spent two years in service at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri where son, Kerry L. Rider, was born.
After honorable discharge, he returned to Colorado and the uranium industry. He spent the next years in New Mexico until 1962 when he moved back home to Montrose, where he worked various jobs again while helping Lynette's parents on the ranch. He loved the sheep.
Dale was preceded in death by his father, mother, stepfather and sister, Leona Whiteman Jones.
Surviving are his wife, Lynette (Allies) Rider, of 71 years; his son, Kerry L. Rider (Nadja) of Montrose, and two grandsons, Kevin Rider (Julie) of Vineyard, Utah and Bryan Rider (Coral) of Rifle, Colorado; four great-grandchildren, Kayla Rider and Emilee Rider of Vineyard, Utah, and Katelynn Rider and Blake Rider of Rifle, Colorado. Also surviving is his nephew, Steve Whiteman, living in Oregon.
Memorial service will be at 9 a.m. July 28, 2023, at the Montrose Christian Church in Montrose, Colorado. Followed by interment at Grand View Cemetery. Lunch will be served at the Montrose Christian Church following the service.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting Mr. Rider's family.
